The Disney Princesses Watched The ‘Wreck-It Ralph 2’ Trailer And Their Comments Are Incredible

by

A brand new trailer for Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 was released by Disney on Monday, and it generated a lot of attention across the web. Well, it appears the Disney Princesses were all on their Facebook accounts when the trailer dropped and their comments are priceless.

As many may know by now, there is a scene in Wreck-It Ralph 2 that has a huge collection of Disney Princesses coming together. In it, they finally address all the misconceptions and questions that have plagued their movies for decades.

The scene, which debuted at the D23 Expo last summer, is only just now being shown to the world, but there will be more to come with the movie’s release on Nov. 21, 2018. For now, you can enjoy the official Facebook accounts of some Disney Princesses as they discuss their upcoming roles.

Just enjoy this…

————————————————————————-

————————————————————————-

————————————————————————-

————————————————————————-

————————————————————————-

Make sure to get in touch with My Mickey Vacation so they can give you even more details and take all the stress out of planning to create the magic for you.

They will make sure to connect all the dots and get everything in order for your next Disney Cruise Line, Walt Disney World, Disneyland, or any Disney Destination vacation while saving you time, stress, and money.

Join the “I’m So Disney…” group on Facebook to discuss this and many other Disney things with anyone and everyone.